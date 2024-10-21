Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both announce arrival of their third son on social media and express gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing of a son

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcomed the birth of third son on Monday.

Bakhtawar is the elder daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry announced the arrival of their third son on social media, and expressed gratitude to Allah for the blessing of a son.

Bakhtawar revealed that their son was born on October 20, 2024. However, she did not disclose his name.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry married on January 31, 2021. T

Both already have two sons: Mir Hakim Mahmood Chaudhry, born on October 11, 2021, and Mir Sajawal Mahmood Chaudhry, born on October 5, 2022.