Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be today at Bilawal House

The participants will fully adhere to Covid-19 SOPs during the engagement ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be able to attend the ceremony as he is undergoing isolation due to mild symptoms of Covid-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Bakhtawar Zardari Bhutto, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late ex-premier Benazir Bhutto would be engaged today.

She will exchange ring with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhary at Bilawal House.

The engagement ceremony will be held under strict Covid-10 SOPs as nobody will be carrying cell phone inside Bilawal House while no minister or advisor will be taking part in the ceremony.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also not be able to attend the engagement ceremony of her sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari because of “self-isolation” as earlier he was diagnosed with the mild symptoms of Coid-19.

Asif Ali Zardari who is hospitalized will take part in the ceremony but for very short time.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar said: “Very sentimental & emotional day,”. She also wrote: “So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers.

Especially our PPP family who, I know, are eager to participate,”.

“This is only the beginning,” she continued. "Will be able to celebrate in a post-Covid world,”.

She also asked the people to keep her family in their prayers.

Groom Mahmood Chaudhry is son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary who has a diversified business in Dubai.

Choudhary belongs to old town of Lahore who migrated to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973 where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry.

Mahmood is last born of five siblings was born on July 28 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi. He got Primary education in Abu Dhabi and secondary education in the United Kingdom who studied law at the University of Durham.

However, he resides in UAE where he is running his business in different sectors including tech, finance and construction.