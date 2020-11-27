UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Engagement Ceremony Will Be Today At Bilawal House

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:44 PM

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be today at Bilawal House

The participants will fully adhere to Covid-19 SOPs during the engagement ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be able to attend the ceremony as he is undergoing isolation due to mild symptoms of Covid-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Bakhtawar Zardari Bhutto, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late ex-premier Benazir Bhutto would be engaged today.

She will exchange ring with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhary at Bilawal House.

The engagement ceremony will be held under strict Covid-10 SOPs as nobody will be carrying cell phone inside Bilawal House while no minister or advisor will be taking part in the ceremony.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also not be able to attend the engagement ceremony of her sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari because of “self-isolation” as earlier he was diagnosed with the mild symptoms of Coid-19.

Asif Ali Zardari who is hospitalized will take part in the ceremony but for very short time.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar said: “Very sentimental & emotional day,”. She also wrote: “So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers.

Especially our PPP family who, I know, are eager to participate,”.

“This is only the beginning,” she continued. "Will be able to celebrate in a post-Covid world,”.

She also asked the people to keep her family in their prayers.

Groom Mahmood Chaudhry is son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary who has a diversified business in Dubai.

Choudhary belongs to old town of Lahore who migrated to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973 where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry.

Mahmood is last born of five siblings was born on July 28 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi. He got Primary education in Abu Dhabi and secondary education in the United Kingdom who studied law at the University of Durham.

However, he resides in UAE where he is running his business in different sectors including tech, finance and construction.

Related Topics

Lahore Asif Ali Zardari World Benazir Bhutto Exchange Business Education Twitter UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Durham United Kingdom United Arab Emirates July Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Family Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

42 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

49 minutes ago

Efficiency of public sector departments through I ..

49 minutes ago

Germany smashes debt rule with 180 bn euros in bor ..

49 minutes ago

Moscow Slams Pompeo's Visit to 'Occupied' Golan He ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.