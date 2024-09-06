Bakhtawar Cadet Collage celebrates defense day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls marked the 6th of September, the defense Day of Pakistan, with a solemn and patriotic ceremony. The event paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans who courageously defended the country during the 1965 war.

The event included speeches in English, urdu, and Sindhi, a documentary screening highlighting the sacrifices of the armed forces, and various performances such as tableaus and milli naghmas.

An inter-house competition was also organized, featuring a poster-making contest. The chief guest, Dr Farida Shaikh, Principal and Project Director of BCCG, delivered an inspiring address, urging Cadets to uphold the spirit of patriotism and contribute to the nation's progress.

The event concluded with the announcement of competition results and a prayer for the nation's prosperity.

