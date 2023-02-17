UrduPoint.com

Bakhtawar Cadet College For Girls Organises Sports C'ship

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls organises sports c'ship

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized the 6th Inter House sports Championship in which Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood participated as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood said that Bakhtawar Cadet College had always provided its cadets with platforms in which their mental development was supported by a healthy body.

The college is imparting curricular, extra-curricular, moral and religious education, and preparing students for challenges of the future.

There were various competitions, including hockey, football, basketball, volleyball, various races.

Principal Cadet College Sanghar Commodore Zeeshan Ali Gorahu, Principal SST Public school Rashidabad Air Commodore Nayar Khawaja, members of the board of Governors, and a large number of cadets were present.

Maryam Mukhtiar House was the winner in the inter house championship.

The cadets performed march past, gymnastics, spectacular PT show, and other stunts. Medals and trophies were also distributed among the best performing cadets. Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood also inaugurated the English Language Lab in the college.

