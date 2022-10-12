Bakhtawar Cadet College organizes speech competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad organized a speech competition on the occasion of the 6th Foundation Day of the first Cadet College for Girls.

The students from renowned educational institutions across the Sindh province participated in the speech contest. At the opening of the programme, Chief Cadet Captain Muskan Rafique representing the Bakhtawarians welcomed the guests and informed them about the mission of the Cadet College. The student speakers spoke with enthusiasm in English and urdu on the topics.

College Principal Madam Afshan Naseem congratulated the winning students. She said that the institution had always provided such a platform which contributed to the mental and physical development of the students.

Guest of Honor Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University, commended the holding of the speech contest and appreciated the efforts of the college in that regard.

Chairman board of Intermediate Education Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan appreciated the delivery of quality education in the college.