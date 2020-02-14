UrduPoint.com
Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Celebrates First Parent Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College celebrates first parent day

The first colorful Parents Day of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College was celebrated here on Friday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The first colorful Parents Day of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College was celebrated here on Friday.

Addressing the occasion as a chief guest, Air Vice Martial Ghulam Abbas Ghuman vowed that Defense of Pakistan was in strong hands and the enemy would get a strong reply of any aggression.

He said that proud of India was dumped into dust on 27 February last year and now Pakistan Air Force would celebrate anniversary of the face breaking reply to India on 27th February in Karachi.

The Air Vice Martial said that Pakistan Army achieved historic success against terrorism and score of every rank officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in fight against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan came into existence on the 27th of Ramadan and would remain till the Day of Judgment.� He expressed his pleasure over the performance of girl cadets and�hoped that girl cadets who presented commendable and outstanding performance would�play their role in the development of the country�and defense of the nation.�He saluted the parents whose wards were getting education at Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College.� Later, the Air Vice Marshal distributed shields and certificate among the students and teachers.

