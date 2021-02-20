UrduPoint.com
Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Entry Test On Feb 21

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College entry test on Feb 21

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad's entry test for admission to 5th Batch of Cadet College was scheduled on February 21, for which all arrangements had been completed, said a statement.

It said that girl candidates from all over the country would participate in the Entry Test. Announcement said that for the purpose test centers were set up at Public school Sukkur, Public School Hyderabad and Cadet College Okara. The Entry Test in different subjects would start at 10 am and would conclude at 2 pm. at all centers.

