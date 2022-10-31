UrduPoint.com

Bakhtawar, The Toughest Character I Have Played So Far, Says Yumna Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Bakhtawar, the toughest character I have played so far, says Yumna Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Recipient of three Lux Style Awards for Best Actress categories, Yumna Zaidi is shining in television industry with her immense talent and unique style. Recently the actor gained massive praise for her versatile character in an on-going drama serial Bakhtawar.

During the recent interview for Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman, Zaidi revealed the tricky side of behind the scenes while sharing her experience of performing the very difficult and unique character of Bakhtu & Bakhtawar.

"The transition from Bakhtu to Bakhtawar was really difficult. It was so tricky to be on-screen without makeup and carrying baggy attire while maintaining the tone of a male character but I picked it as a challenge to portray the injustice being faced by women all around the world and to showcase the struggle & a firm stand of a woman during the challenging scenarios of her life which she has to encounter," stated Zaidi.

The 'Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila' actress moved on further and expressed her gratitude towards the strong women out there dealing the stereotypical environment on a daily basis as she reminisced her own experience of the shoot.

"While shooting scenes in the local markets for both the roles as Bakhtu & Bakhtawar, the thing which I realized is the difficult daily life of a women or a girl when she has to move out, travel, work or shop alone as it is really a challenging thing for women to face the prejudiced environment all by herself," said the actress.

The on-going much-praised drama serial Bakhtawar is a story of a brave girl and her way of dealing with the dual-face society's cruel behavior towards women.

Related Topics

World Male Yumna Zaidi Women Market TV All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

33 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.