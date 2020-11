(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, was going to to marry, an invitation card that went viral on social media revealed on Saturday.

According to the invitation card, Bakhtawar to be married with Younish Choudhary's son Mahmood.

Younish Chaudhary is said to be a US-based businessman.

Interestingly, family members and close circles of former President Asif Ali Zardari still call him "President Asif Ali Zardari".

