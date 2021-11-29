UrduPoint.com

Bakhtawar's Photo With Newly Born Son Depicts Serenity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:55 PM

The picture of Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry as he sleeps on shoulder of her mother and his eyes tightly shut catches hearts on social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) A new photo of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with her newly born son depicted her calmness and tranquility a mother always feels with her children.

In the picture, the daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was holding her son Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry as he sleeps on her shoulder and his eyes tightly shut.

Journalist Nazia Memon had shared the picture through her Instagram account.

Within few hours, hundreds and thousands of social media users liked the photo and many others commented on it.

Bakhtawar is the picture of her calmness with her hand on back and her eyes closed in contentment.

Last month, Bakhtawar shared the picture of her son on Instagram where he was seen wrapped tightly in a white security blanket and donning a matching cap. A soft toy was also lying by his side as he turned a month old.

Bakhtawar gave birth to her on October 10, 2021.

