Bakra Mandi at Haji Camp setting up with facilities ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) As Eid-ul-Azha approaches, preparations are in full swing at the Haji Camp Cattle Market—one of the designated spaces for sacrificial animal trading.

This cattle Market, scattered around wide area is being set up with comprehensive facilities for traders who have brought their animals from across the country.

Conveniently located, the market serves as a central point that is easily accessible for residents of the twin cities.

Traders from various regions have arrived in search of potential buyers. Many expressed satisfaction with the basic amenities provided.

Abdul Shakoor, who brought his animals from Arifwala, shared, “We are satisfied with the arrangements. The essential facilities like water and electricity are available and provided on time.”

He emphasized that water is crucial for maintaining the health and vitality of the animals.

While residents are enthusiastic about the market's setup, there is growing frustration over the high prices of both small and large animals.

A customer, Abdul Manan, who was scouting for a sacrificial animal, said, “The market is impressive in scale, but the prices are shockingly high. A goat of average weight is being sold for Rs. 120,000—significantly more than what I paid last year for a similar one.

On the other hand, traders argued that rising costs have forced them to increase prices. Sardar Shah, a goat seller from Mianwali, explained, “Everything has become expensive—fodder, transport, and other essentials. This naturally affects the final price of the animals.”

Despite the cost concerns, visitors have praised the market’s facilities, especially the lighting system that enables buyers and sellers to interact even during late hours.

Moin Khan, the manager of the Cattle Market, highlighted that to streamline the management of the wide range of areas, we have divided it into blocks.

“We’ve focused particularly on ensuring the availability of water, electricity, and proper security arrangements,” he said, adding that each trader has been allotted around 150 to 200 square feet of space to conduct business in an organized fashion.

Additionally, he said, security measures have also been taken to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

During the hot weather, it has become difficult for anyone to stay for long time in open area, but the facilities offered at Haji Camp Cattle Market made the customer and buyer to interact easily and free at anytime.

