Baku To Host Parliamentary Meeting As Part Of COP29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Baku will host a Parliamentary Meeting as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the event will welcome 92 delegations from 66 countries and international organizations, totaling around 330 participants, including 167 parliamentarians, with 12 speakers and deputy speakers.
According to AZERTAC news agency, the meeting will address topics such as the impacts of climate change, the role of parliaments in implementing ambitious climate commitments, development of climate financing structures, building resilience, equitable approaches to climate action, technological advancements for climate change mitigation, health and food security, and managing climate-related population displacement.
A concluding document will be adopted at the end of the sessions.
Several bilateral meetings are also planned during the event.
