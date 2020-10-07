Balakot citizens to observe 15th anniversary of earthquake on Oct 8

People of Balakot and adjoining areas Wednesday would observe the 15th anniversary of the devastating earthquake which took thousands of lives and destroyed Balakot city where hospitals and schools are still waiting for reconstruction

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :People of Balakot and adjoining areas Wednesday would observe the 15th anniversary of the devastating earthquake which took thousands of lives and destroyed Balakot city where hospitals and schools are still waiting for reconstruction.

At 8:52 a memorial would be held at Balakot where the survivors of the earthquake, members of the civil society and other organizations will attend a ceremony and also observe a minute of silence.

15 years ago on 8th October 2005 at 08:52 am, some 80000 people died and houses were destroyed when an earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes hit Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statistics, the earthquake left more than 17,000 people dead in Balakot alone. Collective prayer for the victims will be offered at different places of the Balakot.

The deadly earthquake brought a wave of destruction in the Hazara division particularly in Balakot and surrounding areas.

According to the figures for Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed and less than half of the destroyed building could be rebuilt.

On the 15th anniversary, the survivors are still waiting for the reconstruction of schools and health centers.

Owing to the delay in the construction of New Bakriyal city where the affectees of the 2005 earthquake would be accommodated the people of Balakot would stage a protest on 8th October and would also block the road.

The devastating earthquake of 2005 destroyed buildings and infrastructure of Balakot, unfortunately, rehabilitation projects yet not finished after passing 15 years, no complete schools and hospital facilities are available in the earthquake-hit areas of Balakot.

3600 families of red zone Balakot those are the victim of 2005 earthquake would get the plots at New Balakot city while inimitably up till now Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) had finalized allotment letters of over 1000 families and handed over only 300 allotment letters of plots.