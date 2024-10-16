Balakot police arrested murder accused of man

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Balakot police on Wednesday arrested the murder accused of 55-year-old man Noor Rahman who was shot and killed following a dispute over the opening of a water valve in Mohalla Ghaziabad, Sat Bani Balalkot a few days ago.

Following a meticulous inquiry, the police arrested Muhammad Hanif, son of Muhammad Maroof, a resident of Khet Sarash in Nokot. The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation, and police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

According to police reports, the victim's wife, informed police that her husband went outside around 10:30 PM to address the water valve.

Shortly thereafter, loud noises were heard, prompting the family to check outside, where they discovered Noor lying on the ground in distress, with a masked individual present at the scene. Based on her account, the police registered a murder case against the unknown assailant at Balakot police station.