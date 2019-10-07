Balakot traders observe shutter down to remember quake victims

Traders Associations of Balakot Monday decided to observe complete shutter down on the 14th anniversary of devastating earthquake which rocked the area on 8th October 2005

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Traders Associations of Balakot Monday decided to observe complete shutter down on the 14th anniversary of devastating earthquake which rocked the area on 8th October 2005.

The decision was made at the meeting of traders held in Balakat which also opted to organize special ceremonies at various places of Balakot and observe silence at 8.52 am.

General Secretary Trader's association Balakot, Javed Iqbal said that 14 years back the devastating earth quack killed hundreds of people and destroyed the Balakot and many of its villages.

"We would observe complete shutter down to pay homage to the martyrs of the 8th October earthquake", he said adding "the people of Balakot will never forget their beloved ones who died in the earthquake".

At 8:52 a.m we will offer Fateha at Boys High school graveyard of Balakot for earthquake martyrs wherein traders, the families of the martyrs, civil society members, students and people from different walks of life would also be present, Javed Iqbal said.