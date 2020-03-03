Balance diet ,good hygienic condition provide protection against corona virus:IPH Dean

Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that no scientific proof of Onion, garlic juices effectiveness in prevention/ treatment of Corona Virus, however, a balanced diet and good hygienic condition could provide protection against the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that no scientific proof of Onion, garlic juices effectiveness in prevention/ treatment of Corona Virus, however, a balanced diet and good hygienic condition could provide protection against the virus.

She expressed these views at a Public Awareness Seminar on Corona Virus, at the IPH on Tuesday while other public health experts were present in the seminar.

Dr Zarfishan said that persons suffering from flue, cough with fever should wear the mask, use tissue papers while sneezing/ coughing to prevent others, adding that IPH would continue its effective role in promoting Public Health awareness and prevention of diseases.

She said that Corona virus was not a new disease, however, it has changed its shape.

She added that personal hygiene and preventive measures could easily protect oneself from the virus.

She mentioned that regular hand washing and use good diet improve immunity level against the infection.

Prof. Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that IPH has already issued necessary guidelines for prevention from the virus, adding that IPH would also use the media channels of Virtual University to disseminate Health Messages among the masses.

She said that IPH has also imparted training to the Master Trainers of the teaching hospitals about howto use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) by the doctors, nurses while handling an affected patient.

Dr Huda, Dr Sumyya and other public health experts also spoke on the occasion.