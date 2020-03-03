UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balance Diet ,good Hygienic Condition Provide Protection Against Corona Virus:IPH Dean

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:34 PM

Balance diet ,good hygienic condition provide protection against corona virus:IPH Dean

Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that no scientific proof of Onion, garlic juices effectiveness in prevention/ treatment of Corona Virus, however, a balanced diet and good hygienic condition could provide protection against the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that no scientific proof of Onion, garlic juices effectiveness in prevention/ treatment of Corona Virus, however, a balanced diet and good hygienic condition could provide protection against the virus.

She expressed these views at a Public Awareness Seminar on Corona Virus, at the IPH on Tuesday while other public health experts were present in the seminar.

Dr Zarfishan said that persons suffering from flue, cough with fever should wear the mask, use tissue papers while sneezing/ coughing to prevent others, adding that IPH would continue its effective role in promoting Public Health awareness and prevention of diseases.

She said that Corona virus was not a new disease, however, it has changed its shape.

She added that personal hygiene and preventive measures could easily protect oneself from the virus.

She mentioned that regular hand washing and use good diet improve immunity level against the infection.

Prof. Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that IPH has already issued necessary guidelines for prevention from the virus, adding that IPH would also use the media channels of Virtual University to disseminate Health Messages among the masses.

She said that IPH has also imparted training to the Master Trainers of the teaching hospitals about howto use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) by the doctors, nurses while handling an affected patient.

Dr Huda, Dr Sumyya and other public health experts also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Immunity Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

1 hour ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

1 hour ago

Protective measures afoot for Wildlife: Ziaullah L ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korean leader Kim's sister condemns South over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.