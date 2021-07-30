UrduPoint.com

Balance Of Population, Resources Vital For Development

Fri 30th July 2021

Balance of population, resources vital for development

The maintaining of balance between population and resources is vital for development and progress in any country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The maintaining of balance between population and resources is vital for development and progress in any country.

Presiding over a meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare here on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid said that measures were being taken to control population in the province.

He directed the officers concerned to expand population welfare programme at street level especially focusing on rural areas by holding awareness programmes.

Deputy District Officer Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam said that awareness sessions were being organized at educational institutes while services of Ulema, doctors and others were also being sought in this regard.

