Balance Population Essential For Copping Challenges Of Future: Abdullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 09:35 PM
Secretary Population Welfare Department Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that the population in the province is increasing rapidly which is creating difficulties due to shortage of resources and balance population is very important for copping challenges of future in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Secretary Population Welfare Department Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that the population in the province is increasing rapidly which is creating difficulties due to shortage of resources and balance population is very important for copping challenges of future in the area.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of the Model Clinic Welfare Center Nawan Killi in collaboration with the Population Department and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).
Secretary Population Abdullah Khan said that the married people of the area could benefit greatly from the establishment of such modern model clinics where not only counseling is given regarding family planning, but medicines etc. would also be taken from here.
He said that with the cooperation of UNFPA, model clinics would be established in Sariab, Pashtunabad, Panchpai in the coming days adding that the Balochistan government is facing a shortage of funds, if the funds are provided, more such clinics to be established in respective areas.
Senior District Officer Population Welfare Ayub Khan, Provincial Coordinator UNFPA Sadia Atta, Technical Specialist Dr Sarmad Khan, Imran Khan, Abdul Latif and others were present on the occasion.
Provincial Coordinator UNFPA Sadia Atta said that the rapid population growth in the country is being worried so therefore everyone should play their role to bring balance to the population.
She said that maternal mortality in Balochistan is higher than in the whole of Pakistan, if family planning is implemented, then the deaths of these mothers could also be controlled.
She said that married couples should take full advantage of this model clinic in Nawan Killi, all medicines and services are available there saying that UNFPA is keen to work more with the government and the Population Department.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on F ..
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governo ..
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national develop ..
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on Feb 92 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate2 minutes ago
-
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases2 minutes ago
-
Eight-member consultants team visits Population House Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid Hussain20 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns20 minutes ago
-
Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik20 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt called on Governor ..20 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case20 minutes ago