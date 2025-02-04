Open Menu

Balance Population Essential For Copping Challenges Of Future: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Secretary Population Welfare Department Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that the population in the province is increasing rapidly which is creating difficulties due to shortage of resources and balance population is very important for copping challenges of future in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of the Model Clinic Welfare Center Nawan Killi in collaboration with the Population Department and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).

Secretary Population Abdullah Khan said that the married people of the area could benefit greatly from the establishment of such modern model clinics where not only counseling is given regarding family planning, but medicines etc. would also be taken from here.

He said that with the cooperation of UNFPA, model clinics would be established in Sariab, Pashtunabad, Panchpai in the coming days adding that the Balochistan government is facing a shortage of funds, if the funds are provided, more such clinics to be established in respective areas.

Senior District Officer Population Welfare Ayub Khan, Provincial Coordinator UNFPA Sadia Atta, Technical Specialist Dr Sarmad Khan, Imran Khan, Abdul Latif and others were present on the occasion.

Provincial Coordinator UNFPA Sadia Atta said that the rapid population growth in the country is being worried so therefore everyone should play their role to bring balance to the population.

She said that maternal mortality in Balochistan is higher than in the whole of Pakistan, if family planning is implemented, then the deaths of these mothers could also be controlled.

She said that married couples should take full advantage of this model clinic in Nawan Killi, all medicines and services are available there saying that UNFPA is keen to work more with the government and the Population Department.

