UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balance To Be Created Between National Assembly, Senate On Money Bill: Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:37 PM

Balance to be created between National Assembly, Senate on Money Bill: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday stressed the need to create balance between Senate and National Assembly on monetary affairs including Money Bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday stressed the need to create balance between Senate and National Assembly on monetary affairs including Money Bills.

Speaking here in the National Assembly, the minister said Article 73 to Article 87 of the Constitution defines about the power of National Assembly on Money Bills. As per these rules, a Money Bill shall originate in the National Assembly but should be laid before the Senate for debate. The Senate has to make recommendations on the bill within 14 days. The National Assembly shall consider these recommendations and may pass the bill with or without incorporating these recommendations.

The proposed recommendations are sent to the Standing Committee for Finance, which examines them and presents its recommendations to the House within 10 days.

The minister hoped that there would be amendments in these Articles and balance to be created.

Swati said the contribution of the Senators in various Parliamentary Committees including Kashmir Affairs Committee, Public Accounts Committee was very much significant.

Further cooperation between both Houses would be helpful in resolving the financial and other economic challenges, he maintained.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Money May Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Washington Unlikely to Withdraw From US-Japan Defe ..

10 seconds ago

Czech investors to have huge investment opportunit ..

13 seconds ago

Mohammad, Rohail star as Pak U19 takes 2-0 lead ag ..

8 minutes ago

England collapse in Australia World Cup chase

8 minutes ago

Ukraine Needs Independent Investigation of Journal ..

8 minutes ago

Mexico will not detain migrants at US border: pres ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.