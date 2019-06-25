Balance to be created between National Assembly, Senate on Money Bill: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday stressed the need to create balance between Senate and National Assembly on monetary affairs including Money Bills

Speaking here in the National Assembly, the minister said Article 73 to Article 87 of the Constitution defines about the power of National Assembly on Money Bills. As per these rules, a Money Bill shall originate in the National Assembly but should be laid before the Senate for debate. The Senate has to make recommendations on the bill within 14 days. The National Assembly shall consider these recommendations and may pass the bill with or without incorporating these recommendations.

The proposed recommendations are sent to the Standing Committee for Finance, which examines them and presents its recommendations to the House within 10 days.

The minister hoped that there would be amendments in these Articles and balance to be created.

Swati said the contribution of the Senators in various Parliamentary Committees including Kashmir Affairs Committee, Public Accounts Committee was very much significant.

Further cooperation between both Houses would be helpful in resolving the financial and other economic challenges, he maintained.