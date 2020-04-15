Balanced approach needed to allow businesses while fighting coronavirus: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Wednesday underlined the need for a balanced approach on allowing businesses to operate while fighting the novel coronavirus stating that more cautious approach was needed to defeat the pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Wednesday underlined the need for a balanced approach on allowing businesses to operate while fighting the novel coronavirus stating that more cautious approach was needed to defeat the pandemic.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint consultative meeting of the parliamentarians, traders bodies and administration which was held to discuss the lockdown situation amid demands of the traders seeking permission to resume business activities.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik, chief whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar and Multan Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Saleem Labar, Sabeen Gull Khan, Wasif Mazhar Raan, and Qasim Langah, PTI leaders Khlid Javed Waraich and Malik Akram Kannu besides Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, besides traders' representatives Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, Zafar Iqbal, Aziz Ur Rahman Ansari, Ehtasham ul Haq, Mirza Ijaz, Nadeem Qureshi, Khawaja Farooq and Khalid Mahmood Qureshi.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said the whole world was facing the pandemic. He said that situation in Pakistan was clear before all where 600 patients were added to the tally in a day.

He said that even the developed nations were facing problems in fighting the coronavirus. The minister said that no one could deny the importance of traders in country's economy and providing means of earning to people.

He said that proposals of the traders would be sent to provincial and Federal governments, adding that the government would introduce a uniform policy regarding businesses in the country.

Commissioner Shan ul Haq said that livelihood of majority of people was linked to trade activities and added that problems of livelihood and virus have to be tackled simultaneously and in a balanced way.

He said Multan was the first division where some industries were exempted from lockdown.

Chief Whip in NA Malik Amir Dogar said the government was aware of the problems arising out of the lockdown but added that traders' cooperation was direly needed in these testing times. He said the government introduced Ehsaas programme and Insaf Imdad programme to resolve the problems of the people.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said the problems of the traders would be resolved at local level.

On this occasion, the traders announced to extend full cooperation to the government to fight the pandemic.

Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui said that traders were paying salaries to employees despite business closure.

He said that traders would fully support the measures announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight the new coronavirus challenge.

He demanded that government should extend loans to traders the way the facility was extended to industry. He further demanded that a schedule for business operation should be announced.

Khawaja Muhmmad Shafiq said that the traders have no political ambitions and would extend full support to the government.