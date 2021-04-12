UrduPoint.com
Balanced Development, Equitable Distribution Of Resources Are Constitutional Obligations: Justice Bandial

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:32 PM

The Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing a case regarding discretionary allocations of development funds on the behest of chief executives Monday said balanced development and equitable distribution of resources were constitutional obligations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing a case regarding discretionary allocations of development funds on the behest of chief executives Monday said balanced development and equitable distribution of resources were constitutional obligations.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for petitioner Raja Munawar said the National Economic Council should meet twice a year. Not convening regularly Economic Council meetings was a violation of the constitutional mandate, he added.

He said the distribution of resources at the provincial level should be balanced and on the principle of equality.

Justice Bandial observed that excessive attention was paid to many areas of the provinces. There were also areas in the provinces where the people were being completely ignored, he added.

He noted that drinking water was not available in many parts of Balochistan.

He said anyone could witness the condition of the roads when he exited the motorway. Cities had excellent schools while education standards in rural areas was poor, he added.

He said balanced development and equitable distribution of resources were constitutional obligations.

The counsel for the petitioner said billions of rupees were spent on Lahore while the rest of Punjab was screaming.

Justice Munib Akhtar said National Economic Policy making was not the job of the court.

He asked how could the court say which district should be given funds.

Justice Bandial said the court had tightened the standard in Article 184/3 cases.

He proposed the petitioner to amend his petition as there was a difference between the prayer of the petition and the arguments.

The court allowed the petitioner to amend the constitutional petition.

