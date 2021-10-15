UrduPoint.com

Balanced Diet Fundamental Right Of People : Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:38 PM

Balanced diet fundamental right of people : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said balanced and nutritious diet is a fundamental right of every human being, saying wealthy people must feel duty-bound to share the bounties of life with the deserving sections of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said balanced and nutritious diet is a fundamental right of every human being, saying wealthy people must feel duty-bound to share the bounties of life with the deserving sections of society.

In his message on World Food Day, the CM said the PTI-led government has been taking steps to ensure that diet needs of the common man were fulfilled as 'food autarky' is responsibility of the government.

In this regard, he said a close collaboration between the government and the private sector was necessary.

However, he observed that wastage of food should be avoided at all costs. He said people should be sensitized to change their food habits and added that rich people should develop the concept of sharing the bounties of life with the needy around them.

Chief Minister said the purpose of celebrating this day globally was to expedite efforts for overcoming food shortages."We should also ensure that every effort would be made to meet the food needs of impoverished people", concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Man All Government Share Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproli ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission ..

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

2 minutes ago
 CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressw ..

CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defen ..

Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defense Chief During Europe Tour - ..

5 minutes ago
 Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to ..

Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With St ..

Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With Stoltenberg in Brussels- Pentago ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.