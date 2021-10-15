Balanced diet fundamental right of people : Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said balanced and nutritious diet is a fundamental right of every human being, saying wealthy people must feel duty-bound to share the bounties of life with the deserving sections of society.

In his message on World Food Day, the CM said the PTI-led government has been taking steps to ensure that diet needs of the common man were fulfilled as 'food autarky' is responsibility of the government.

In this regard, he said a close collaboration between the government and the private sector was necessary.

However, he observed that wastage of food should be avoided at all costs. He said people should be sensitized to change their food habits and added that rich people should develop the concept of sharing the bounties of life with the needy around them.

Chief Minister said the purpose of celebrating this day globally was to expedite efforts for overcoming food shortages."We should also ensure that every effort would be made to meet the food needs of impoverished people", concluded the CM.