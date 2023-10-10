Balanced diet imperative for health of newborns, lactating mothers: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Forests Asif Rafiq stressed the need to create awareness among masses about a balanced diet and said that it is must for taking care of the nutrition of newborns and lactating mothers.

Talking to a delegation led by Nutrition International's Global Director Kristen Jo AAN here at his office, he said parents of new-born children and pregnant women were encouraged to eat a balanced diet in government hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that a healthy society could be formed.

Caretaker Minister Asif Rafiq mentioned the timely elimination of harmful food items in the province and the legal actions against it to make it possible to supply healthy food items to the people.

He appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International for highlighting the importance of balanced diet and promoting nutrition.

The delegation held discussions regarding the nutrition situation in the province and promoted awareness about it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation gave a briefing to the caretaker provincial minister on the ongoing balanced diet and nutrition projects of Nutrition International in the province and shared their performance.

The high officials of Nutrition International Pakistan and KP were present on the occasion.