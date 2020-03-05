Balanced diet, preventive measures can help protect from coronavirus: seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Institute of Public Health Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir Thursday said no scientific proof of effectiveness of onion and garlic juices in prevention of coronavirus is found, but a balanced diet and good hygienic conditions can provide protection against the virus.

Addressing an awareness seminar on coronavirus, she said people suffering from flue, cough with fever should wear mask, use tissue-papers while sneezing/ coughing to prevent others.

The IPH would continue its role in promoting public health awareness and prevention of diseases, she added.

Dr Zarfishan said that coronavirus was not a new virus, though it has changed its shape. She said that personal hygiene and preventive measures could help one protect from the virus.

She said that regular hand-washing and use of good diet improve immunity level against the infection.

The health expert said that the IPH had already issued necessary guidelines for prevention from the virus.

She said the IPH would also use the media channels of Virtual University to disseminate health messages to masses.

She said that the IPH had also imparted training to master trainers of the teaching hospitals on how to use personal protection equipment (PPE) by doctors, nurses while handling an infected person.

Dr Huda told the seminar participants that there was no specific diet for coronavirus patients, they could use meat, vegetables and fruits. She said that there was disinformation being spread on the social media that meat was injurious to health for such patients.

She said that people should not pay any heed to the speculations/ disinformation being spread through the media. People should not use antibiotic medicines and 'totkas' to avoid coronavirus.

Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Sumyya, Dr Nadia Mukhtaar and Dr Rukhsana Hameed also spoke on the occasion.