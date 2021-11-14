Balanced diet, regular exercise can help control diabetes: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that Pakistan is witnessing a continuous increase in diabetes cases.

In her message at 'World Diabetes Day', the health minister said that timely diagnosis can help control the disease.

She said delay in treatment can have effects on kidney, heart and eyes. Life style changes can help control the disease.

The minister said that balanced diet and regular exercise can help control the disease. Diabetes center have been set up in all hospitals, she said and added that an awareness campaign was being run on diabetes as well.