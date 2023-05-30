'Balanced, in-time use of fertilizer imperative to increase agri productivity'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr. Muhammad Akhtar has said that balanced and in-time use of fertilizers especially potash is imperative to increase agriculture productivity.

Addressing an international seminar on "Importance of Potash and its Better Use" at AARI here on Tuesday, he said that it is a great challenge for the scientists to develop such varieties which could give maximum production to cater to increasing food requirements of burgeoning population under harsh climatic conditions and rapid increase in weather temperature.

He said that when the farmers harvest crops one after another without any interval, it badly affects the fertility of land by decreasing level of organic matter in the soil. Therefore, the growers should use rotten cow dung and green manure along with potash and other fertilizers to overcome deficiency of organic matter in their lands.

He said that agri scientists are striving hard to develop new crop varieties. In this connection, AARI scientists introduced 98 varieties of various crops during the last two years which have extraordinary resistance against different diseases and pest attacks, he added.

Chief Scientist Soil Fertility Research Institute (SFRI) Punjab Dr. Muhammad Akram Qazi said that the farmers should use mobile app "Khad Hasab" developed by SFRI to know about balanced use of fertilizer in their lands. This app is available easily and help the farmers to maintain fertilizer use according to their budgetary conditions, he added.

Senior Scientist of Sugarcane Department Dr Abdul Majeed said that if the sugar recovery of 65 tons crushed sugarcane increases from 10 to 11 due to use of balanced potash in the crop, it could enhance national agri income up to Rs.39 billion.

Prof Dr Munir Jameel Al-Rasan from University of Science & Technology Jordan, Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Associate Prof Dr Amir Maqsood from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Head of Agronomy Angro Fertilizers Pakistan Muhammad Asif Ali and other experts also addressed the seminar.