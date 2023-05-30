UrduPoint.com

Balanced Media Crucial To Bring Peace In Afghanistan: Bette Dam

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Balanced media crucial to bring peace in Afghanistan: Bette Dam

Bette Dam, renowned investigative journalist and author of the famous book 'Looking for the Enemy: Mullah Omar and the Unknown Taliban', on Tuesday emphasized the need for balanced media reporting and a nuanced approach to foster peace in Afghanistan, rather than presenting one side of the story

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Bette Dam, renowned investigative journalist and author of the famous book 'Looking for the Enemy: Mullah Omar and the Unknown Taliban', on Tuesday emphasized the need for balanced media reporting and a nuanced approach to foster peace in Afghanistan, rather than presenting one side of the story.

She made the remarks during a discussion session organized by The Centre for Afghanistan, middle East & Africa (CAMEA) here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

She said the realities surrounding Afghanistan had been distorted by the Western media's narrative as the complete picture about the country was rarely presented, suggesting that a more comprehensive understanding was necessary to grasp the complexities of the situation.

During her discourse, Bette Dam shed light on the dominance of the Western narrative in media coverage, noting that the perspective influenced approximately 80 percent of the portrayal.

"In 2001, the Taliban had written surrender letters to the then-Afghan leader Hamid Karzai, which were unfortunately dismissed and thus an important opportunity for peace was conceivably lost," Dam said.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the refusal by Rumsfeld, the United States Secretary of Defence at the time, played a significant role in the subsequent unfolding of events.

Bette Dam also talked about Mullah Omar's perspective on the Taliban, revealing that he viewed the group as a neutral peacekeeping force with the intention to halt the ongoing conflict and chaos in Afghanistan.

Contrary to prevailing beliefs, as highlighted in her book, Bette Dam challenged the narrative by emphasizing that Mullah Omar, the former Taliban leader, remained in Afghanistan until his death, refuting the misconception that he died in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood said that Dam's work helped demystify many aspects of Mullah Omer's life and mission which had remained shrouded in mystery.

He stated that Dam's work was a comprehensive and independent analysis that allowed readers to gain profound insights into the complexities of the issues at hand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Hamid Karzai Died Dam United States Middle East Media

Recent Stories

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Da ..

Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Dar

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's ..

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's Weaponry in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rost ..

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rostov-on-Don Rises to 20 - Invest ..

30 minutes ago
 Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords ..

Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords - NASA

30 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to S ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to Send Fertilizers to Nigeria

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.