Balanced use of fertilizers stressed to enhance wheat yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that application of phosphorus and potash fertilizers at the time of sowing, preferably through drilling had proven to be highly beneficial.

Farmers should apply fertilizers according to soil fertility to maximize productivity, he added. He further said that wheat farmers must conduct soil analysis to determine the optimal fertilizer proportions. It was advisable to apply the full amount of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with the first installment of nitrogen fertilizer at the time of sowing, he said and added that Nitrogen fertilizer should then be applied in two or three equal installments in sandy areas.

He said that if phosphorus or potash fertilizers had not be applied at sowing then they should be added with the first irrigation. The spokesman said for late sowing full amount of fertilizer should be applied during sowing and in rain-fed areas, the entire quantity should be used at sowing time. He further said that in saline soils, gypsum should be applied before the monsoon, based on soil analysis.

For progressive farmers, it was recommended to use two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre, he maintained.

The spokesman advised farmers to apply fertilizers according to the specific needs of the wheat crop to increase yield per acre effectively.