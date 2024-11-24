Balanced Use Of Fertilizers Stressed To Enhance Wheat Yield
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield.
A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that application of phosphorus and potash fertilizers at the time of sowing, preferably through drilling had proven to be highly beneficial.
Farmers should apply fertilizers according to soil fertility to maximize productivity, he added. He further said that wheat farmers must conduct soil analysis to determine the optimal fertilizer proportions. It was advisable to apply the full amount of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with the first installment of nitrogen fertilizer at the time of sowing, he said and added that Nitrogen fertilizer should then be applied in two or three equal installments in sandy areas.
He said that if phosphorus or potash fertilizers had not be applied at sowing then they should be added with the first irrigation. The spokesman said for late sowing full amount of fertilizer should be applied during sowing and in rain-fed areas, the entire quantity should be used at sowing time. He further said that in saline soils, gypsum should be applied before the monsoon, based on soil analysis.
For progressive farmers, it was recommended to use two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre, he maintained.
The spokesman advised farmers to apply fertilizers according to the specific needs of the wheat crop to increase yield per acre effectively.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore ranks tops list of most polluted cities2 minutes ago
-
60 shops sealed for smog SOPs violation2 minutes ago
-
Rs1mn water rate recovered in one day2 minutes ago
-
Nov 24 protest call 'end of PTI's political saga' : Muqam2 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 228 power pilferers in Nov3 minutes ago
-
40 smuggled mobile phones recovered13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of minorities: Minister13 minutes ago
-
11 cases against medical stores to be referred to drug court33 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives high-level Belarusian delegation43 minutes ago
-
Laser Lithotripsy starts at Jinnah Hospital43 minutes ago
-
Smog: 18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested in 24 hours53 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in road mishaps53 minutes ago