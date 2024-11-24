Open Menu

Balanced Use Of Fertilizers Stressed To Enhance Wheat Yield

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Balanced use of fertilizers stressed to enhance wheat yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that application of phosphorus and potash fertilizers at the time of sowing, preferably through drilling had proven to be highly beneficial.

Farmers should apply fertilizers according to soil fertility to maximize productivity, he added. He further said that wheat farmers must conduct soil analysis to determine the optimal fertilizer proportions. It was advisable to apply the full amount of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with the first installment of nitrogen fertilizer at the time of sowing, he said and added that Nitrogen fertilizer should then be applied in two or three equal installments in sandy areas.

He said that if phosphorus or potash fertilizers had not be applied at sowing then they should be added with the first irrigation. The spokesman said for late sowing full amount of fertilizer should be applied during sowing and in rain-fed areas, the entire quantity should be used at sowing time. He further said that in saline soils, gypsum should be applied before the monsoon, based on soil analysis.

For progressive farmers, it was recommended to use two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre, he maintained.

The spokesman advised farmers to apply fertilizers according to the specific needs of the wheat crop to increase yield per acre effectively.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sunday Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan