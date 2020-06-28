Balancing life prime focus since start of coronavirus disease spread: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said balancing life and livelihood had been prime focus since start of the coronavirus disease spread.

In a tweet, he said key to fighting this pandemic had been to contain the disease through smart lockdowns and adherence to SOPs.

He said our nation adapted and showed remarkable improvement in wearing masks and keeping social distancing.