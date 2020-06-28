UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balancing Life Prime Focus Since Start Of Coronavirus Disease Spread: Asim Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Balancing life prime focus since start of coronavirus disease spread: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said balancing life and livelihood had been prime focus since start of the coronavirus disease spread.

In a tweet, he said key to fighting this pandemic had been to contain the disease through smart lockdowns and adherence to SOPs.

He said our nation adapted and showed remarkable improvement in wearing masks and keeping social distancing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

11 minutes ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

26 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

1 hour ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.