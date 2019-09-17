UrduPoint.com
Balch Shotar Is Government Property, Clarifies DC

Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Balch Shotar is government property, clarifies DC

CHITRAL, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::The district administration Tuesday clarified the statement of the Chitral's Mehtar had no significance as 'Balch Shotar' was a state owned property.

A notification from DC Office Chitral has said that under 1975 law all riverbeds and 'shotar' were the properties of provincial government and according to Establishment record, the property of Balch Shotar stretching over 982 kanal and 18 marla under head 340/283 was registered in the name of provincial government.

A case was also under trial in court of law, the notification said.

The general public was informed that Balch Shotra was the property of government until the court issues a verdict in this case.

