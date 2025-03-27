Balcohistan CM condemns blast on police mobile in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the explosion that took place near a police mobile on Quetta's Double Road.

In a condemnatory statement, the CM said that such cowardly acts of terrorism could not weaken the moral of public and security forces.

He said that the Balochistan government would ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people at all costs and action against terrorists could be further intensified.

The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He also directed the security agencies to bring the elements involved in the blast to justice as soon as possible and to take all possible steps to further stabilize the atmosphere of law and order situation in the province.

He expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of those martyred in the blast.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that such heinous acts in the holy month of Ramadan expose the heinous intentions of the terrorists but the government and security forces would not allow these heinous objectives to succeed at any cost.