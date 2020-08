Baldia App functional now in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Baldia App has started functioning in district Faisalabad for issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates through filling up of online forms

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Baldia App has started functioning in district Faisalabad for issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates through filling up of online forms.

In this regard, relevant certificates have been issued and distributed among five persons who initially filled in online forms.

Faizullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed certificates under the Baldia App among the applicants in two separate ceremonies.