Baldia Factory Fire Verdict At Least Gives Some Closure To Families: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Baldia Factory fire verdict at least gives some closure to families: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said that today's Baldia Factory fire verdict at least gave some closure to the families of the victims which waited for eight long years for justice to be served.

In a statement posted on social media account, the minister said that "the verdict confirmed that the Baldia Factory fire was a deliberate criminal and terrorist act and not an accident as claimed by many including PSP chief Mustafa Kamal." "It also proves the conclusion of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report that the initial probe by Sindh police was tainted, therefore raising serious questions about the competency of police under the Sindh Government.

He said that this verdict also has a lesson for the workers and followers of political parties, adding that "Do not engage in criminal activity on the behest of criminals and corrupt crooks masquerading as politicians. Because only you end up paying the price in the end & the powerful will walk free.""In the end I urge the prosecutors to appeal the "not guilty verdicts" against the masterminds of this heinous crime. They must be brought to justice as well," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

