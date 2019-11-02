UrduPoint.com
Baldia Officers Asked To Make Arrangements For Eid-Milad Celebrations

Sat 02nd November 2019

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry Friday ordered chief officers of Baldia of Khanewal, Mianchannu, Kabirwala and Jahanian tahsils to make special cleanliness arrangements and clear the choked sewer lines urgently as part of arrangements for the upcoming Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Routes of the Milad processions must undergo extensive cleanliness operation, the DC said while presiding over a meeting to prepare plans to celebrate the event with enthusiasm.

He asked all departments to prepare their plans.

He said that PTCL, SNGPL and Mepco should remove blockades on the routes of the Milad processions, particularly the electricity conductors must be fixed if found hanging over the routes.

Mepco was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly lighting arrangements on the routes at night time. Educational institutions' heads were asked to hold Seerat Conferences and Naat competitions.

