Baldia Official Dismissed From Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Assistant commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari has dismissed an official of
municipal committee from service after it emerged his appointment as tax officer
bore fake signatures of appointing authority.
The BS-9 tax officer, Muhammad Arsalan Siddiq, whose appointment letter carried signatures
of former chairman Baldia Shahid Hussain and former TMO Mazhar Mahmood Hayat Tiwana
was dismissed from service after inquiry showed the signatures of the two above mentioned
office holders were fake.
The AC said that legal action would be taken against the dismissed official.
