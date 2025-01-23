Baldia official dismissed from service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Assistant commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari has dismissed an official of

municipal committee from service after it emerged his appointment as tax officer

bore fake signatures of appointing authority.

The BS-9 tax officer, Muhammad Arsalan Siddiq, whose appointment letter carried signatures

of former chairman Baldia Shahid Hussain and former TMO Mazhar Mahmood Hayat Tiwana

was dismissed from service after inquiry showed the signatures of the two above mentioned

office holders were fake.

The AC said that legal action would be taken against the dismissed official.