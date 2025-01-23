Open Menu

Baldia Official Dismissed From Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Baldia official dismissed from service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Assistant commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari has dismissed an official of

municipal committee from service after it emerged his appointment as tax officer

bore fake signatures of appointing authority.

The BS-9 tax officer, Muhammad Arsalan Siddiq, whose appointment letter carried signatures

of former chairman Baldia Shahid Hussain and former TMO Mazhar Mahmood Hayat Tiwana

was dismissed from service after inquiry showed the signatures of the two above mentioned

office holders were fake.

The AC said that legal action would be taken against the dismissed official.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

11 minutes ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

42 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

42 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

53 minutes ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

53 minutes ago
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

53 minutes ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

54 minutes ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

54 minutes ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

54 minutes ago
 Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

54 minutes ago
 M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan