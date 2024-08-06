Baldia official killed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An official of map plan branch of Khanewal Baldia was shot at and killed by unknown accused in civil lines area of the city on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Zafar Gujjar was on way to Baldia office from Hakeem Abad when some accused opened fire at him leaving him severely injured.

Rescuers shifted him to DHQ hospital Khanewal but he could not survive and died there.

Khanewal city police is investigating.

