Baldia Town factory was burnt over non-payment of Rs 200mn as extortion money: JIT

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its conclusive report, has revealed that setting Baldia Town factory ablaz was an act of terrorism which claimed lives of more than 250 people in September 11, 2012 in Karachi.

In its conclusive report, Joint Investigation Team (JIT)revealed that setting Baldia Town factory on fire was an act of terrorism which claimed lives of more than 250 people in September 11, 2012 in Karachi.

Officers of law enforcement institution signed the report who had contributed in the investigation of the factory fire case. The investigator held that the factory had been torched by assailants over non-payment of Rs200 million as extortion money.

The findings revealed that the irresponsible role of the police, which seemed to be hiding the real characters involved in the mass killing of innocent people.

The JIT investigators further stated in the report that the prime characters in the terrorism incident of Baldia Town factory fire should be brought back from abroad and their Names should be included in the Exit Control List (ECL) and their passports seized.

They also sought to provide protection to the witnesses of the incident.

It emerged that Hammad Siddiqui and Rehman Bhola were directly involved in the terrorism incident which was previously dealt with in a non-professional manner.

The JIT members found that many elements attempted internally and externally to influence the investigation process in order to benefit the people behind the carnage. It is also exposed that a 1,000-yard bungalow had been purchased in Hyderabad city by using the extortion money by the assailants before the occurrence of the Baldia factory incident.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) of the terrorism act was presented in a way that it was simply a murder incident, said the JIT report, adding the police had failed to carry out the investigation in an impartial way after being pressurised.

The Joint Investigation Team demanded to lodge a new FIR and nominating the prime accused, including Bhola, Siddiqui, Zubair Charya and others in the case.

Sindh government earlier on Saturday said to make JIT reports public, including the findings against Uzair Baloch, Baldia Town factory inferno and Nisar Morai cases on Monday.