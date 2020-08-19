UrduPoint.com
'Baldiaonline' Mobile App Launched

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:13 PM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the local government and community development department has launched Baldiaonline mobile application where various online services have been offered

In this regard, the Chief Minister has said that citizens can online contact 445 local governments for availing different services like a report about birth, death, marriage and divorce.

Similarly, proposals and complaints can be lodged and more facilities would also be provided to bring ease in the lives of the citizens.

The departments have been directed to fully use digital technology to provide maximum relief to the citizens, the CM added.

