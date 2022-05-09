Baleegh congratulated over nomination for office of Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The local political leaders visited the residence of former Federal minister, Eng. Baleegh-Ur-Rahman and congratulated him for his nomination for the office of Governor Punjab.

A delegation of local leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N Bahawalpur chapter comprising Nadeem Khan, Alias Guddo Bhai, Azam Khan, Shehzad Bhatti and Fayyaz Bhatti visited federal minister and senior leader of PML-N, Eng.

Baleegh-Ur-Rahman and congratulated him for his nomination for the office of Governor Punjab.

They hoped that the upcoming governor would perform his role for the cause of smooth flourishing of democracy and rule of law in the province.