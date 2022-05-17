Baligh inaugurates 'Clean Punjab campaign' in Bahawalpur

Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Clean Punjab campaign was launched in Bahawalpur district which will continue for four months

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Clean Punjab campaign was launched in Bahawalpur district which will continue for four months.

The inaugural function was held at District Council Hall Bahawalpur and the former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman was the Chief Guest. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, former MPAs, ticket holders, members of civil society, officers of relevant departments and sanitary workers were present.

Baligh said that cleanliness is half faith for a Muslim and cleanliness is very important in the society and it enhances the beauty of the area.

He said that Bahawalpur has a prominent position in sanitation works and the officers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company perform excellent services. He said that steps should be taken to further improve the sanitation system. We are committed to playing our role in keeping our home and environment clean.

He said that better sanitation is one of the priorities of the government. The former federal minister asked the participants to dispose of the garbage in the dustbins and raise public awareness in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that a clean-up drive has been launched under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister. He said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and other agencies concerned should perform better services in cleaning works. He said the cleaning work should be done regularly and the staff concerned should perform their duties in an excellent manner.

He said the role of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in terms of cleanliness was excellent. CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar said that the clean-up drive has been launched under the special direction of the Punjab Chief Minister. He said that along with BWMC, members of civil society should also cooperate in the cleanup work. "We all have to work together to keep this region clean". He said that all efforts are being made to make this cleaning campaign more successful. Garbage disposal, drainage and sewerage, removal of solid waste, cleaning of manholes, repair and maintenance of faulty street lights, and wall chalking will be eliminated.

A walk was conducted from District Council Hall to Welcome Chowk to raise public awareness regarding cleanliness. This walk was led by former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, former MPAs, ticket holders, members of civil society, officers of relevant departments, and sanitary workers participated in the walk. On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, the Federal Minister, and Deputy Commissioner wrote their messages on the banners displayed in the District Council Hall. On this occasion, garbage was put in the dustbin and people were encouraged to put garbage in the dustbin. On this occasion, water bottles were distributed among the sanitary staff due to the heatwave.