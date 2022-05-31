Baligh-ur-Rehman sworn in as Governor Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Published May 31, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman was sworn in as the 39th Governor of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Monday night.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to the incumbent Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal read out the presidential notification of the appointment.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, parliamentarians, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, provincial secretaries, members of the civil society and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

One of the senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman served as the Minister of State Federal education and Interior and Narcotics Control between 2013-2017 during premiership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman hails from Bahawalpur in Punjab. Earlier, the incumbent Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman was given 'guard of honor', upon arrival to the Governor's House.

