Baligh-ur-Rehman visits sites of ongoing projects, orders timely completion

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday visited various development projects in Bahawalpur.

He visited the site of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur, under construction Home Economics College Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Motorway Jhangra Sharqi Interchange site, and South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur site. He was briefed by the concerned officers about the projects.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, and officers of relevant departments were also present.

While inspecting the development works of Additional Ring Road, he directed the construction work of the road from CMH Chowk to Bahawalpur Cancer Hospital (BINO Hospital) should be completed this year so that people could be facilitated. Inspecting the ongoing development work at Home Economics College Bahawalpur, he directed that the construction work of development projects should be completed properly.

He said that Home Economics College is a gift for the girls of the region. On this occasion, he also planted tree under the tree plantation campaign and directed that a committee should be constituted to select shading plants to enhance the beauty of the college.

He directed that the construction work of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate of Phase-I should be completed in four months. He inspected the ongoing development work on Motorway Jhangra East Interchange Link near Bahawalpur. He said that the construction work of the Jhangra East Interchange Motorway should be completed soon and further improvements should be made in the project.

Governor Punjab also visited the South Punjab Secretariat site. He was briefed about the ongoing construction work. He directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the completion of development projects and these projects should be completed as soon as possible.