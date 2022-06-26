UrduPoint.com

Baligh-ur-Rehman Visits Sites Of Ongoing Projects, Orders Timely Completion

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Baligh-ur-Rehman visits sites of ongoing projects, orders timely completion

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday visited various development projects in Bahawalpur.

He visited the site of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur, under construction Home Economics College Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Motorway Jhangra Sharqi Interchange site, and South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur site. He was briefed by the concerned officers about the projects.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, and officers of relevant departments were also present.

While inspecting the development works of Additional Ring Road, he directed the construction work of the road from CMH Chowk to Bahawalpur Cancer Hospital (BINO Hospital) should be completed this year so that people could be facilitated. Inspecting the ongoing development work at Home Economics College Bahawalpur, he directed that the construction work of development projects should be completed properly.

He said that Home Economics College is a gift for the girls of the region. On this occasion, he also planted tree under the tree plantation campaign and directed that a committee should be constituted to select shading plants to enhance the beauty of the college.

He directed that the construction work of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate of Phase-I should be completed in four months. He inspected the ongoing development work on Motorway Jhangra East Interchange Link near Bahawalpur. He said that the construction work of the Jhangra East Interchange Motorway should be completed soon and further improvements should be made in the project.

Governor Punjab also visited the South Punjab Secretariat site. He was briefed about the ongoing construction work. He directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the completion of development projects and these projects should be completed as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Motorway Road Bahawalpur SITE Sunday Cancer From

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

17 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.