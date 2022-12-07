Balighur Rehman administers oath to Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday administered oath to Khayal Ahmed Kastro as minsiter during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Chief Secretary Punjab Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, secretaries of various provincial departments, members of the civil society attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Secretary I & C Zahoor Hussain read the order of appointments by the Governor Punjab under article-132 (2) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro, PP-110 Faisalabad, has previously served as MinisterCulture and Colonies in the Sardar Usman Buzdar's cabinet.