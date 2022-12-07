UrduPoint.com

Balighur Rehman Administers Oath To Kastro

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Balighur Rehman administers oath to Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday administered oath to Khayal Ahmed Kastro as minsiter during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Chief Secretary Punjab Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, secretaries of various provincial departments, members of the civil society attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Secretary I & C Zahoor Hussain read the order of appointments by the Governor Punjab under article-132 (2) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro, PP-110 Faisalabad, has previously served as MinisterCulture and Colonies in the Sardar Usman Buzdar's cabinet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Civil Society Cabinet PP-110 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

25 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

43 minutes ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

58 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.