Balighur Rehman Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Former governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

During the meeting, former governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed his condolences to Governor Punjab Salim Haider Khan on the death of his mother in law and recited Fateha.

Matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting, says a press release by the Governor's House media.

