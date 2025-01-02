Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

The former Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political scenario in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The former Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest besides overall political scenario in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the success of coalition government is crucial to address the challenges faced by the country. He said that the political parties including the opposition should play a positive role for the betterment of the country. The Governor Punjab said that things are improving in the coalition government and the prices of commodities of daily use are also decreasing. He said that the economic indicators in the country are improving. He further said that the political leadership should put their differences aside and contribute positively towards the development of the country.