Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arshad Sharif

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned anchor Arshad Sharif in a shooting incident in Nairobi, Kenya

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned anchor Arshad Sharif in a shooting incident in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, he conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah grant the departed soul high ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.