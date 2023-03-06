UrduPoint.com

Balighur Rehman Consoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Qavi Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Balighur Rehman consoles demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, He said Qavi Khan was a versatile actor and his services in the field of acting will always be remembered.

The Governor Punjab prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannat and provide sustenance and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Qavi Khan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

57 seconds ago
 Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

12 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

22 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

36 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

36 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.