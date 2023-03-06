Balighur Rehman consoles demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, He said Qavi Khan was a versatile actor and his services in the field of acting will always be remembered.

The Governor Punjab prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannat and provide sustenance and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.