Balighur Rehman consoles sad demise of S.M Munir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned industrialist S.M Munir.

In a condolence message issued here on Tuesday, he said late S.

M Munir had rendered significant services for the welfare of the business community as well as the social sector.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased higher ranks in Jannah and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.