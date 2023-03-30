Balighur Rehman felicitates Abdul Wali Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman telephoned Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and congratulated him on assuming office.

In a telephonic conversation here on Thursday, the governor Punjab expressed the hope that Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will use his best abilities to solve the problems of the province and promote inter-provincial relations.