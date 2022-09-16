UrduPoint.com

Balighur Rehman For Collective Efforts To Protect Ozone Layer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Balighur Rehman for collective efforts to protect ozone layer

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that joint efforts are needed to tackle environmental challenges and protect life on earth for future generations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that joint efforts are needed to tackle environmental challenges and protect life on earth for future generations.

In his message on the occasion of the World Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on Friday, he said the protection of the ozone layer can be ensured by more plantation and reducing environmental pollution.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said by protecting the ozone layer, it is possible to avoid the rising temperatures of the planet and other climate changes including floods.

The Governor said a consortium on environment is also being formed in the universities which will play a role in the planning and policy making for environment.

He said Pakistan's role in climate change is less while the damage has been huge. He added the whole world should make efforts for the protection of environment.

